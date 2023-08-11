Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 711.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,501,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $943.56. The company had a trading volume of 257,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $934.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

