Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the July 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Uni-Select Stock Performance
Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.97.
About Uni-Select
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Uni-Select
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.