UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232,061 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UBS Group worth $47,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,074,000 after buying an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after buying an additional 8,582,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,389,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,248,000 after buying an additional 992,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

