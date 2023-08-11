Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 103,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 475,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Tuya Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

