Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 103,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 475,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $880.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
