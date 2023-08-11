TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. 173 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

