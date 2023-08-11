TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.34% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

