TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (JUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

