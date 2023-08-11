Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of TFIN stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. 73,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,142 shares of company stock valued at $98,611 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $199,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,136,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

