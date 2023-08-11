Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 88,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $217.49. 967,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,010. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.70.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

