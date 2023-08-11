Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.71. 2,228,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average of $185.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

