Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3,125.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $268.61. 701,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of -146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

