Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4,687.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,056,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.