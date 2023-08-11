Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,910. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average is $236.59.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

