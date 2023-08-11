Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,142 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,799. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

