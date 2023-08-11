Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,962. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.61.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.