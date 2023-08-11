Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 571,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at $824,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,042,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock worth $29,553,665. 28.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 495,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $10,703,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $7,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.