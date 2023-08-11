TransUnion (TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 7th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

TransUnion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

TRU opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $2,851,375 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

