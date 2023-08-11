Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.02. 3,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. Transcat has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $738.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

