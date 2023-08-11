TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, reports. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.31 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.