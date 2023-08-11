TP ICAP Group PLC (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TCAP stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

