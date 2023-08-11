TP ICAP Group PLC (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TCAP stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.69).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TP ICAP Group

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

Dividend History for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.