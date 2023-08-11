Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 12,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

