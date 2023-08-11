Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 35,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,559. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

