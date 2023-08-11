Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.00

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.04), with a volume of 5144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.04).

The firm has a market cap of £31.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,049.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.28.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

