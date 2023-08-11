TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,044,000. CF Industries comprises about 30.6% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of CF Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.