TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Invests $6.61 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000. PDD comprises 8.4% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PDD opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

