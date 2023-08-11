Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of MODG opened at $16.78 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,940,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

