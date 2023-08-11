TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of TopBuild worth $46,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TopBuild by 32.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $305.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,006. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

