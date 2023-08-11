Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 88,408 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,408 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

