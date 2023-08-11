Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $38,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. 1,870,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.