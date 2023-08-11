Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 713,840 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,050,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schlumberger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.92. 8,854,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.