Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,771 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Itaú Unibanco worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,253,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,086,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

