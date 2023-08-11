Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,771 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Itaú Unibanco worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,253,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,086,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.
Itaú Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.