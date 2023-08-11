Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $237.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,674. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.75.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

