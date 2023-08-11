Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.43 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded down $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

