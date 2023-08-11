Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,867,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded down $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $2,461.90. 120,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,498. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,460.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,503.83. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

