Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.67. 2,573,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,085. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $116.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

