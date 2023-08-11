Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 156,227 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2,355.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,241. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

