Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 1,821,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,689. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $689,326.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Yuan bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,624,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $689,326.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock worth $62,005,159 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

