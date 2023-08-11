Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

