Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titanium Transportation Group
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transportation Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.