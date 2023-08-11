Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Shares Up 8.3%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Thunder Energies Trading Down 37.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Energies Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. The company provided CBD and hemp products, including hemp flower, pre-rolls, and hemp extracts in the form of tinctures and vaporizers, as well as hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics through e-commerce and wholesale distribution channel under The Hemp Plug brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.