ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

ThredUp Price Performance

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,587.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,587.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,556.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,500 shares of company stock worth $851,230 in the last ninety days. 38.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 16,854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

