ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $775,984.48 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 199,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $775,984.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,405 shares in the company, valued at $540,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Patricia Nakache sold 1,612 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $5,593.64.

On Thursday, July 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $110,535.84.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $129,997.40.

On Thursday, May 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $21,605.74.

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $84,650.23.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 889,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,867. The company has a market cap of $432.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

