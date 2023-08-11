Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11 to $0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Thoughtworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 575,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

