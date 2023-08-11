Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,108,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,124.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 479,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,792.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,042,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,124.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,963,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

