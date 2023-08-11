The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.