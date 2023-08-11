The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

DIS traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $89.02. 18,703,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

