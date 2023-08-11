The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. 21,771,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,236. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

