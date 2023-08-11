The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Trading Down 1.2 %

Timken stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 610,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.