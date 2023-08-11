The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,066. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.