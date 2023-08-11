The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

