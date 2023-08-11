The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

EL traded up $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $169.94. 2,724,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,859. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.59 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

